ECHO hosts the 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

The El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, hosted its 8th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Thursday at the Atascadero Bible Church.

There was artisan bread from local bakeries, soups, stews, and chowders from local chefs.

The event cost $50 to attend and 16 different soups were served. Attendees also received handmade bowls to take home.

KSBY anchor Genelle Padilla was also at this event and helped served alongside many other volunteers.

All the money raised will go toward the organization's goal of finding permanent stable housing for people facing homelessness.

"All of the funds that we raise go back into the programming that we offer at Echo between our two campuses in Atascadero and Paso," Austin Solheim, ECHO donor relations and community engagement manager, told KSBY.

If you missed this event, there will be a similar event next Thursday, April 27.

Community members are invited to a Paso Robles Evening Reception hosted by Studios on the Park. Enjoy an evening of soup tastings, curated wine selections, studio art, and live music from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees will able to take home a souvenir wine glass and artisan ceramic bowl. Limited space is available and ticketsare $100 per person.