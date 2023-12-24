Echo, in Atascadero, hosts a toy distribution for those in need

In the spirit of the holidays, a non-profit in Atascadero is hosting a gift giveaway for those in need.

Echo, an acronym for El Camino Homeless Organization, is working with the community to fulfill the wishes of all children staying at their location.

There are currently 40 kids.

They ensure that adults will not be forgotten, and will be providing gifts for them as well.

Echo has invited the Grinch, whose heart has grown two sizes too big, to help pass out toys, along with some elves from the North Pole.

The gifts will be distributed at 6370 Atascadero Ave.

They will be hosting this event both this evening, Christmas Eve, and tomorrow, Christmas Day, at 5 p.m.

