ECHO is close to reaching its $50,000 fundraising goal

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) hosted its 11th Annual Long Walk Home event to raise funds to support those facing homelessness.

The walk went from ECHO to Sunken Gardens and back.

The Atascadero Marching Band drumline students led the way.

Organizers said the walk represents what people facing homelessness deal with every day as they search for permanent housing.

Along with the walk, the fundraiser also featured activities such as an arts and crafts table, a photo booth, and a special appearance by Camp Ocean Pines.

ECHO has almost reached their goal of raising $50,000.

The organization is still accepting donations.