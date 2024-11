ECHO is kicking off Thanksgiving Day with its 6th annual Turkey Trot in Atascadero at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion.

Community members can come out, run or walk. Trophies will be awarded to runners. Winners in categories like 'Best Individual Costume,' 'Best Group Costume' and 'Best Animal Costume' will be recognized too.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the trot will start at 9.

Community members who are participating are encouraged to donate. You can do so at ECHO's official website.