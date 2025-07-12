ECHO partners with CoastHills Credit Union for month-long towel drive

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and CoastHills Credit Union are partnering to launch a month-long towel drive in support of locals experiencing homelessness.

The towel drive is set to last through July.

Donations for new or gently used bath towels can be dropped off at the Atascadero CoastHills Credit Union branch or at the ECHO campus locations in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Organizers say towels will also be collected during July’s Atascadero Chamber Mixer, hosted at the CoastHills branch.

“At CoastHills, our vision is to make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” said James Ledford, Interim Chief Executive Officer at CoastHills Credit Union, in a press release. “Partnering with ECHO Atascadero to support their shower program is one way we can bring comfort and care to those in need. A clean towel might seem small—but it can have a big impact.”

ECHO reportedly provides shelter, meals, and more to over 130 individuals and families through its 90-Day Residential Shelter Program and free public shower program.