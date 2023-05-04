ECHO's 2023 Empty Bowls events raises $100K+

The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) announced in a press release that over $100,000 was raised through its Empty Bowls 2023 events for essential programs funding for the homeless community.

This year, ECHO hosted its 8th Annual Empty Bowls event for the first time in two locations, Atascadero and Paso Robles. The Empty Bowls fundraiser supports ECHO’s mission of empowering individuals and families who are currently facing homelessness.

Each event had artisan bread from local bakeries and different types of soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs.

Attendees also received handmade bowls to take home. The bowls serve as a reminder of all the “empty bowls” in the world.

