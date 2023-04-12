ECHO's 8th annual Empty Bowls event will be held in two locations for the first time

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) is hosting its 8th Annual Empty Bowls event for the first time in two locations, Atascadero and Paso Robles.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser supports ECHO’s mission of empowering individuals and families who are currently facing homelessness.

ECHO has two locations in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 120, a daily community dinner program, and a shower program.

This year, ECHO says it has helped 46 people find permanent housing.

Each event will include artisan bread from local bakeries and different types of soups, stews, and chowders from local restaurant chefs.

Among the local restaurants and bakeries participating this year include Red Scooter Deli, Novo, and Giovanni’s Fish Market.

Attendees will also receive handmade bowls that are theirs to take home. The bowls serve as a reminder of all the “empty bowls” in the world.

The first event will be held on Thursday, April 20 at Atascadero Bible Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second event will take place in downtown Paso Robles on Thursday, April 27 at Studios on the Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on the events, visit www.echoshelter.org.

