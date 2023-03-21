ECHO's Empty Bowls events to return next month

El Camino Homeless Organization's "Empty Bowls" is coming back next month to offer a selection of soups for a good cause.

The El Camino Homeless Organization or ECHO or will put on two events in April.

The first will be in Atascadero on April 20 at the Atascadero Bible Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 6225 Atascadero Avenue. There will be a wide selection of soup, bread, artisan bowls and music.

Attendees will be to take home a handmade ceramic bowl as their souvenir. Tickets are $50 a person.

Then on April 27, ECHO will host another Empty Bowls event in Paso Robles. It will be held at the Studios on the Park, a nonprofit studio arts center located at 1130 Pine St, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect there to be art, wine, soup tastings and music. Participants will be able to take home a souvenir wine glass and artisan ceramic bowl. Tickets are $100 a person.

You can purchase tickets now at echoshelter.org.