ECHO's Empty Bowls raises over $100,000 for individuals and families on Central Coast

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) saw an impressive turnout, with over 400 individuals attending events this year. In total, the organization raised more than $100,000 which will go towards supporting programs and helping people secure stable housing.

“Thank you to this incredible community for coming together to make a lasting impact on those we serve at ECHO. The proceeds from this event will continue to help those on their journey back into stable housing through both of our campuses.” Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO

ECHO has helped over 80 individuals in families in the community, a notable record for 2024 alone. From finding housing to transitioning from homelessness and providing resources, the mission has always been to help those in need rebuild their lives.

The nonprofit did not forget to thank community members, sponsors, soup providers, artists and volunteers, extending their gratitude for their compassion and support.