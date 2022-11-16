ECHO's fourth annual North County Turkey Trot

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) announced the return of the North County Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

ECHO will host the event at the Atascadero Lake Park.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 am at the Pavilion Bandstand with the run to begin shortly after 9 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costumes while they run, walk or trot around the lake.

Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time and best costumes.

There is a suggested $20 donation to participate, and proceeds will help ECHO to continue providing services to those who need it most.

ECHO’s North County Turkey Trot began in 2019 as a fun way to encourage community members to come out and give back to one of our local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the 4th Annual Turkey Trot or to find out other ways you can give back this holiday season visit ECHO’s website.