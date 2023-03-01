ECHO's newly expanded campus receives upgrade thanks to local donation

With the help of a community partner, the El Camino Homeless Shelter in Paso Robles received a much-needed upgrade.

A-1 Glass responded to the call of ECHO's newly expanded campus needing some improvements.

A-1 Glass donated their work and supplies to install architectural window film in the offices and rooms. A-1 Glass in Paso Robles has been family owned and operated since 1992.

This will help provide glare and temperature controls as well as provide low visible light transmission for privacy.

"They installed a special type of product that they specialize in. So, it just helped to improve the space for keeping people where they had some privacy," Wendy Lewis, ECHO's CEO told KSBY. "They could have some support without visibility from the outside."

With their new campus in Paso Robles still evolving and getting better, ECHO officials say they are excited to continue growing and adding new services.