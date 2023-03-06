Economics play role in closure of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory downtown San Luis Obispo

After decades in business, another Downtown San Luis Obispo store has closed.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at 848 Higuera St. sits vacant.

The store’s owner tells KSBY the decision to close was purely due to economics, adding that the business did not rebound after the pandemic and with the increased cost of goods, they decided to shutter that location.

It’s been open since 1984 and was located a few spaces down from Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, which also recently closed.

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory location in the Pismo Beach outlets remains open.

