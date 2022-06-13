Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eddie's Grill opening new location in Vandenberg Village

Eddie's Grill.JPG
KSBY
Eddie's Grill.JPG
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 15:44:34-04

A local restaurant with multiple locations in California and even Arizona is expanding once again.

A sign for Eddie’s Grill is up outside the former Vandenburger’s location at 3787 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Eddie’s Grill workers say the new location is expected to open mid-summer.

Menu items include burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

The first location opened in Lompoc in 2014 and Eddie’s Grill has since expanded to San Luis Obispo, Buellton, Ventura and even Yuma, Az.

The Vandenberg Village location includes a drive-thru, but the owners were not available for comment on whether that will be a feature used in the new business.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png