Eddie's Grill opening new location in Vandenberg Village

A local restaurant with multiple locations in California and even Arizona is expanding once again.

A sign for Eddie’s Grill is up outside the former Vandenburger’s location at 3787 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Eddie’s Grill workers say the new location is expected to open mid-summer.

Menu items include burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

The first location opened in Lompoc in 2014 and Eddie’s Grill has since expanded to San Luis Obispo, Buellton, Ventura and even Yuma, Az.

The Vandenberg Village location includes a drive-thru, but the owners were not available for comment on whether that will be a feature used in the new business.