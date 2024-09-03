Edison Street on Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for roundabout construction

Edison Street will be closed at its connection to Highway 154 starting today as construction for a roundabout continues.

A new traffic alignment will then take place starting Friday, September 6 through February 2025.

Businesses will remain open and accessible. Drivers should still be aware of message and directional signs for detours.

In addition to the roundabout, work will include installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system. The project is expected to finish in Spring 2025.

