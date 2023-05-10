Educators provide updates at Santa Maria Chamber's State of Education 2023

Education leaders in Santa Barbara County provided the public with an update on the different goals school districts are working to achieve.

The State of Education event, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, took place at the Radisson Hotel Tuesday morning.

The event featured a panel of the local high school districts, including Santa Maria, Orcutt and Guadalupe, and was moderated by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido.

"There will be a lot of focus on college and career readiness, how we're getting students ready now for their careers right after high school or right after college. So we're going to talk about pathways," said Dr. Salcido. "We're talking about mental wellness. We're going to talk about focuses on how to engage students in the classrooms."

In addition, the Superintendent and President of Allan Hancock College, Dr. Kevin Walthers, provided an update on the school.

The event also covered the partnership between local businesses and the education system and how businesses can get involved.