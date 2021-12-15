Effects of latest storm include flowing creeks, damaged roofs

Local roofing companies are staying busy with the wet weather.

One San Luis Obispo roofing company we talked with said the phones are ringing off the hook.

While the rain is causing leaks and other issues, it’s also causing local creeks and other waterways to flow.

San Luis Obispo Creek is rising as the storm rolls through.

“Hopefully, we will get a little bit more surface flow to stay around longer but kind of sustaining the riparian plants and trees and stuff along the creek which have been hampered by the drought as well,” said Freddy Otte, City of San Luis Obispo Biologist.

Otte says the stormy weather could help increase the population of steelhead in the creek.

“Hopefully, the storm window is opening to be able to get those attraction flows to start getting adult steelhead back into the creek,” Otte said.

In Atascadero, Graves Creek is also moving after months of being dry.

The rain is packing a punch and it’s keeping Quaglino Roofing busy.

“Phones, emails, a lot of people are reaching out to us,” said estimator Jim Quaglino.

The repairs range from minor to major all throughout San Luis Obispo County.

“Some of them are really small, easy repairs but some of them a section of the roof has blown off,” Quaglino explained.

He says the wind combined with the rain made the leaks a lot worse.

“A lot of leaks into light fixtures and things like that so those are ones that we really try to get on as quick as we can but with the wind like this, it blows a lot of leaves onto flat roofs and things where it clogs the drains and so we just have water backing up,” Quaglino said.

When the rain lets up, their teams are able to tackle the repairs.

“A lot of adhesives and things that we use aren't going to stick when things are wet so we really need things dry to do a good repair,” Quaglino concluded.