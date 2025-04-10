Egg hunts, a pink party, and the Beaver Festival to fill your weekend calendar

Hi, Central Coast! Here's a look at 6 events taking place this weekend that you won’t want to miss.

Battle of the Openers - Concerts in the Plaza, Libertine Brewing Company, San Luis Obispo, Friday, April 11th, 8 p.m.

A friendly competition for the remaining Opening Act spot in the 2025 Concerts in the Plaza season!

The event starts at 8 p.m. at Libertine Brewing Company, and is for 21+.

Participating performers include: Sami Rouissi, Colleen Rhatigan, Kyle Huskey, Kielo Smith, and Elyse Black. For more details, and to RSVP, click here!

SLO Spring Fling, Meadow Park, San Luis Obispo, Saturday, April 12th, 2025, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get ready for an egg-citing day of fun activities, booths, live music, & food vendors! This family-friendly event is FREE.

There will be an egg hunt geared towards kids under 8, you just have to bring your own basket.

The event is being put on by San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation, and for more information, click here!

Easter Egg Hunt, SLO Ranch Farms, San Luis Obispo, Saturday April 12th, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Get ready to get your hunt on because there will be 10,000 eggs waiting to be found.

This family friendly event is free, and there will be carnival games, an Easter Bunny meet and greet, face painting, and live animals.

Bring your own baskets. For more information, click here!

4th Annual Rosé the SLO Way, Hotel SLO, San Luis Obispo, Sunday, April 13th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Taste over 30 premier Rosés, all paired with food from Ox + Anchor, and Piadina.

Tickets are $150 dollars per person, and proceeds from the event go to support Woods Humane Society and Cal Poly Scholarships.

There will be a DJ, a Woods Cuddle Corner with cute kittens and puppies, and more. For tickets, Click here!

SLO County Trumpet Alliance Concert: Faraway Places, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, Sunday, April 13th, 2 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance is putting on their April Concert "Faraway Places", which features music from Queen.

Tickets are $17 for adults, and $10 for students with a student ID.

The performance will be at the Cuesta College CPAC Mainstage, and if you are interested in more information, or attending, click here!

Wine for Wildlife Weekend,

Saturday, April 12th and Sunday, April 13th.

Purchase a passport to enjoy wine at nine locations along the Pacific Coast Wine Trail, which follows scenic Highway 1 from San Simeon to Morro Bay

Passports are available for purchase online for $40 and can be purchased here!

All participants will be entered into a raffle to win, and the fundraiser is for local non-profit Pacific Wildlife Care.