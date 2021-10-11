Eight cars damaged in rollover crash on California Blvd.

Eight cars were damaged in a rollover crash on California Blvd. in San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. along California Blvd., southeast of the Foothill Blvd. intersection.

A male driver was traveling alone in a white GMC Sierra when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the truck. The vehicle flipped and crashed into seven cars parked along the street.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of a rollover crash with the driver trapped inside.

The department sent an extrication response team, which included two trucks, an engine, a battalion chief and an ambulance.

Crews helped free the driver from the cab.

"He was in moderate distress," Battalion Chief Ray Hais said of the driver. "We transported him to Sierra Vista Hospital for further evaluation."

No major injuries were reported.

In the crash, the truck's windshield shattered and the front right wheel was torn off. The front of the truck appeared to be crushed by the impact.

All seven parked cars were empty. Hais says that each of the cars sustained significant damage.

Trevor Nevelle, who lives in an apartment across the street from the crash, says that most, if not all, the cars hit belong to students.

Nevelle was doing laundry when he heard the crash. He described a loud bang followed by the sound of metal scraping against the road, and he ran outside to see what was happening.

Nevelle says he saw the driver come out of the car.

"He looked a little shaken up, but he looked okay," Nevelle said.

In response to the crash, Hais said the most important thing drivers can do is to stay focused.

"Distracted driving is unsafe driving," Hais said. "We've always got to focus on the road and what we're doing while we're driving.

It is unknown how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the accident.