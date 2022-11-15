Eight local businesses participating in Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's 'End Hunger Games'

The End Hunger Games challenge is a friendly competition among local companies of all sizes to give dollars, food, and volunteer time to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The End Hunger Games Corporate Challenge competitors are:



Amazon CIO Solutions Deckers Field to Table Catering Impact Master Clean USA Raytheon Yardi

According to the food bank, in addition to fostering friendly rivalry and company spirit, the End Hunger Games are a way for company teams to learn about hunger in Santa Barbara County and become involved in building healthy communities.

Each giving category has a points value:



FUNDS: $1 = 10 points

FOOD: one pound = five points

VOLUNTEER: one hour = 10 points

An employee-to-point ratio levels the playing field. Companies are encouraged to design a creative Games strategy for their team, with department challenges, office cook-offs, or canned food sculpture contests. A company match can also inspire teams and supporters to give.

The Foodbank will be hosting a Lunch’n’Learn that will be used toward “volunteer hours points” and hosting an End Hunger Games Happy Hour.

Corporate giving manager Jenifer Sanregret told KSBY, "One in four families come to the food bank each week to get food and supplies and help and it’s a major need right now after COVID and inflation and everything going on."

Hannah Pham, a customer service and social media manager at Field to Table told KSBY, "We have a lot of friends in the industry to reach out to and help to raise awareness in Santa Barbara County.”

The End Hunger Games food drive goes through December 8. The fundraising goal for End Hunger Games is $50,000.

For any questions, please contact Jenifer Sanregret at jsanregret@foodbanksbc.org. or visit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's site.