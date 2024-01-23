Eight people arrested at Cal Poly during pro-Palestine protest

The Cal Poly Police Department arrested eight people on Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to break into the university’s winter career fair.

According to Cal Poly representative, Matt Lazier, the career fair was not open to the public and was being held at the campus’ Rec Center when several protesters attempted to force their way through barricades and break into the career fair.

The university was aware of the pro-Palestine protest and had Cal Poly Police officers on hand for safety.

According to Lazier, approximately 30 to 40 pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside of the career fair. He says, that at about noon is when a smaller group of protesters using wooden shields became violent and tried to repeatedly use barricades to smash through the doors of the Rec Center and enter the career fair.

Cal Poly PD requested assistance from San Luis Obispo PD and eight people were arrested. Their identities are not available at this time and it is unknown if any of the protesters were students at Cal Poly.

Lazier said some officers suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention. No damage was made to the Rec Center building.

“We are a public campus, and we support the rights of all campus community members and visitors to speak their minds — but we will not tolerate violence, disruption, trespassing, or other criminal activity,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong. “Individuals who wish to engage in the free and peaceful exchange of ideas are always welcome on our campus. Those who would use force and coercion are not.”

KSBY was on campus as the protesters were being arrested and caught up with someone who saw the protest while working out in the gym, “They looked pretty peaceful…I think it is good that they are protesting for that, cause I know what is going on over there is not good, something needs to happen and they are advocating for that so I think that is good,” said Cal Poly student Yuja Buczynski.

KSBY also heard from a Cal Poly student Tasman Loutfi who was attending the career fair, “There was some banging on the glass, some signs and a lot of police…I wouldn’t say violence, there was some shoving going on and a pretty hard-handed response by the SLOPD and we saw some students getting arrested.” Loutfi continued, “We were just here trying to get some jobs at the career fair, clearly there are a lot of charged opinions out there and I think they have a right to protest, but we also have a right to try and get our jobs so hopefully everybody can reach a peaceful resolution."

An investigation into the incident continues, and charges for those arrested have not been determined.