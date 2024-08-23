Eight year old pet of the week "Baby" lives up to her youthful name

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is "Baby" the chihuahua's turn!

She is eight years old but despite her age she lives up to her youthful name.

She is energetic, spunky and loves people. Her personality is full of love and enjoys spending time exploring and being around the action. At 15 pounds she needs an active home to become the best she can be.

Head to the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue Friday from noon to four to adopt this sweet girl.

Click here for more info about her!