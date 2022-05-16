El Camino Homeless Organization looking for summer volunteers

El Camino Homeless Shelter is looking to fill volunteer positions through the summer right away, staff say.

A variety of positions are open at the organization, including greeters, meal servers, chaperones and parking lot attendants.

Volunteers are the core of ECHO's mission, the organization's President and CEO Wendy Lewis said.

"Volunteers come to us with the desire to give back to the community and are surprised at just how rewarding it is," Lewis said.

Roughly 1,500 community volunteers support the ECHO shelters, located in Atascadero and Paso Robles. The meal program serves up to 140 meals each night and reaches both shelter residents and the local homeless population.

"Homelessness is a big, often misunderstood issue, and what ECHO does isn't always seen," Linda Steward, board member and ECHO volunteer, said in a statement. "By volunteering, even just once, as an overnight chaperone or a meal server, people can see first-hand the important and life changing services the shelter is providing."

ECHO's residency program offers people services to help them find a job and permanent housing within three months of entering the shelter.

Those looking to volunteer can sign up online.