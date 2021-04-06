El Camino Homeless Organization to host annual Empty Bowls event on April 29

El Camino Homeless Organization's annual Empty Bowls event returns this month to help those facing homelessness in our community.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Avenue in Atascadero.

Due to the pandemic, this year's Empty Bowls will be a drive-thru event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event features delectable soups, stews and chowders from local restaurant chefs and artisan breads from local bakeries, with local celebrities serving attendees in their cars.

Each meal includes soup and bread for a family of 4, as well as dessert.

Tickets are available for purchase on the ECHO website and cost $50 for a family meal serving 4 or $60 with a souvenir hand-crafted empty bowl.

ECHO is calling on the restaurant community for donations of soup for the event. Interested parties can contact the event organizer, Greer Woodruff, at greer@scoutrentalco.com.

ECHO operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless.

For more information, please visit www.echoshelter.org.

