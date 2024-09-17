Watch Now
El Pollo Loco hiring for new Lompoc location

If you’re looking for a job, a new restaurant in Lompoc is hiring.

Signs are up outside what will soon be El Pollo Loco at 925 N. H St. near Walgreens.

The space was previously Lompoc Restaurant. The well-known A-frame building was torn down and the lot vacant until the walls on the new restaurant recently started going up.

Available positions are listed at LMUGRP.com and include a general manager, shift leader and team member.

No specific date for the restaurant’s opening has been announced, but a sign out front says, “coming soon.”

Positions are also available at the store’s Santa Maria location.

