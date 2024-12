A new restaurant is now open in Lompoc.

Many cars and people were in line at el pollo loco Monday night on the 900 block of H Street.

A worker tells KSBY it was the first day the business was open.

The restaurant is located in the space that Lompoc Restaurant used to occupy next to Walgreens.

The well-known A-frame building was torn down a little more than a year ago to make way for this new eatery.