Election offices open on Saturday, November 5

The San Luis Obispo Election Office, located at 1055 Monterey Street, and the Atascadero Election Office, located at 6565 Capistrano Avenue, will both be open for voters on Saturday, November 5.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voters can also observe the vote-by-mail process in the San Luis Obispo office during this time.

With just a few more days before the General Election, San Luis Obispo County's Clerk-Recorder Office would like to encourage voters to take the opportunity to come in and drop off their voted vote by mail ballots.

For more information about elections and voting, click here.