Electronic peeping charges filed in Isla Vista hidden camera investigation

An Isla Vista man has been charged with 26 counts of unlawful electronic peeping.

In February 2022, Justin Obinna Asinobi was arrested by the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the then-21-year-old was suspected of placing hidden cameras in the bathroom of a home in the 6500 block of Madrid Rd. Sheriff's officials say deputies found several recording devices at Asinobi's home that they believe were used to record victims without their knowledge.

The criminal complaint against Asinobi alleges the crimes occurred between Oct. 1, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2022, and involved multiple victims.

According to The Daily Nexus, UCSB's student publication, Asinobi was a student at UC Santa Barbara.

At a court hearing on Wednesday, Asinobi's bail was set at $200,000. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victims, stay out of Isla Vista, and be subject to GPS monitoring.

