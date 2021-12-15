Elementary students drop off 100 hats they made for the homeless

Students from Templeton Hills Adventist School visited a homeless shelter to give out beanies they made in school.

Students ages 7 to 11 participated in a sewing class and started this project in November.

The goal was to sew 100 beanies.

On Tuesday, those students visited the 40 Prado homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo to give them away.

Kids, parents and teachers also decorated the cafeteria for Christmas.

"This season is about giving and the joy of giving is priceless. We came to tell the parents that this is the assignment today and everybody signed up," said Carmen Collins, Templeton Hills Adventist School principal.

The kids received fabric donations from the community to make the hats.