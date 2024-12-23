Elephant seal pups are making their arrival along San Simeon coast

Pupping season has officially begun with the first elephant seals of the season arriving along the Piedras Blancas coastline, attracting many people to the area.

The first pup of the season, nicknamed “Winter”, was born two weeks ago, followed by two more births.

“They’re just so adorable,” said Pam Rochell, Santa Barbara resident.

Rochell has been coming to the elephant seal viewing area near San Simeon every pupping season for the past 20 years.

“Their fingers are similar to humans, and they look around like a human baby, and they will put their fingers in their mouth. It looks just like a human,” Rochell said.

She has been staying at a hotel nearby so she can watch more pups be born every day.

“It’s just a chance in a lifetime to see wild animals in their natural environment,” Rochell said.

Other visitors arrived Monday morning to catch a glimpse of the newest additions.

“It’s fun to see them in their natural habitat. It’s not something you get to see all the time,” said Eden Freeman, Fresno resident.

According to Friends of the Elephant Seal, the last pupping season saw around 5,000 seal pups born at the Piedras Blancas rookery, which is the largest mainland rookery for northern elephant seals.

“That’s why we’re here because we wanted to see the pups,” said Darren Ensign, Fresno resident.

Friends of the Elephant Seal says the massive waves that struck over the weekend did not affect the new seal pups. However, another seal pup was born Monday morning at a more vulnerable location on the north part of the beach.

“It’s pretty cool seeing the pups and the new ones coming in. The mothers are really protective of them,” Ensign said.

Moms will nurse their pups for about four weeks before mating again and returning to sea.

“You can tell the mothers are just in love with their pups,” Rochell said.

Pupping season for the northern elephant seals is expected to continue through February.