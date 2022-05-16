Elks awards $15,000 in scholarships to south SLO County students

The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge has given more than $15,000 to students and schools in south San Luis Obispo County.

A total of $14,000 in college scholarships was distributed among eight students at four local high schools. Scholarship winners were Nathaniel Penton and Daniela Ruelas Lomeli of Arroyo Grande High School, Louis DiModica and Rilee Morrison of Nipomo High School, Killian Fegley and Sophia Martino of Central Coast New Tech and Jake Gruver and Sierra Salazar of Lopez High School.

Additionally, local high school student Natalie Lima earned the Elks' first "Frosty Community Volunteer Memorial Scholarship" for $1,000. The scholarship commemorates the life of a long time Oceano Elks volunteer and US veteran, scholarship officials say.

Additionally, three local elementary students earned awards for the annual Americanism Essay Contest. Amelia Laffoon won $300 for the first-place essay, Jonathan Stinson earned $200 for second place and Amari Castro earned $100 for third place.

A $100 award was given to a local elementary school and $250 was given to Grover Heights Elementary School.

The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge has been serving the Central Coast for over 48 years. Since the group's beginning, it has donated more than $1,125,000 in donations within the Five Cities area.