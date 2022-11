Elks Lodge is hosting a Veteran and Family Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Veterans, family members, and those on active duty can learn about jobs and resources.

There will be employers ready to hire, workshops, and guest speakers.

The fair will cover topics including housing, education, health and wellness and survivor benefits.

Admission, parking, and lunch will all be provided for free.