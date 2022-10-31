Elm Street Park Playground grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony

The public is invited to join Play & Park Structures and the City of Arroyo Grande for an outdoor community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Elm Street Park Playground.

The new inclusive playground designed by Play & Park Structures features almost 5,600 square feet of play space and meets four national demonstration site designations.

This inclusive playground applies a comprehensive design philosophy where physical and social inclusion can occur to the greatest extent possible.

Moving beyond minimum accessibility guidelines, this park intentionally addresses the whole child, aligning with evidence-based design principles, ultimately benefitting the whole community for individuals of all ages and abilities to play together.

To learn more about what makes Elm Street Park a national demonstration site, you can visit www.playcore.com/nds

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1221 Ash Street on Friday, November 4, at 4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy complimentary hot dogs, a variety of gift giveaways, face painting and more.