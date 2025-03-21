Elvis, our Pet of the Week, is "The King" of fetch at Woods Humane Society

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is Elvis' turn in the spotlight!

Elvis is just one year old and this chihuahua mix is a hunk of burning love!

He is “the king” of fetch and will play it all day if given the chance. He was transferred to Woods Humane Society from the county shelter after showing signs of stress in his kennel. He is looking for an active home and lots of cuddles. You can come on down to the Woods Humane Society Shelter from noon to 4 p.m. today to meet this boy who is so much more than just a hound dog.

Full details on Elvis and the other animals available at Woods Humane Society can be found at this link.