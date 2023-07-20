Elwin Mussel Senior Center in Santa Maria seeing increase in visitors as temperatures rise

When temperatures rise, the elderly can be especially susceptible to heat-related illness. That's when places like the City of Santa Maria’s Elwin Mussel Senior Center can provide some relief.

“When the weather does get hot, my home doesn’t have air conditioning, but it is nice to come to an air-conditioned facility like the Elwin Mussel Senior Center,” said Greg Villegas, Santa Maria resident.

Villegas says during the summer, he stops by the Elwin Mussel Senior Center regularly to beat the heat and play pool with his friends.

City Recreation Manager Dennis Smitherman says throughout the summer, the Center is equipped with a full agenda of programming like “Chair-obics” and billiards, as well as safety measures to keep Santa Maria seniors cool.

“We are keeping it cool, a constant 70-degrees, and providing lots of opportunities for our 50-and older crowd to have some fun and enjoy it while beating the heat,” he told KSBY.

Smitherman adds that the Elwin Mussel Senior Center also provides recurring free meal events and distributions for those 60-years and up.

“It is a no-cost option for our residents who may not have the availability to cook at home or those who find it is too hot to cook at home today,” he said.

On Wednesday, Eddie Gonzalez was just wrapping up his daily summer visit to the senior center, adding that for the Santa Maria senior community, resources like these are more than essential.

“They provide a meal every day, so for a lot of people with less income, it is very helpful,” Gonzalez said.

If you are a local senior in search of a space to socialize or simply cool off this summer, Greg Villegas says you are more than welcome to join him at the Elwin Mussel Senior Center for a round of 8-ball pool.

“If anyone who is out there wants to play billiards, come on down,” Villegas invited.

The Elwin Mussel Senior Center is open daily until 4 p.m.

Smitherman says other places in Santa Maria where people can cool down in the hot weather include the library and the Abel Maldonado Community Center.

For local seniors who are unable to drive to the Elwin Mussel Senior Center this summer, Community Partners in Caring provides free transportation services for seniors who are 62 and up.

You can sign up here: https://partnersincaring.org/our-services/