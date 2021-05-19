Emergency crews conducting hazardous materials drill in Pismo Beach

Emergency crews in Pismo Beach are training for a hazardous materials drill.

Crews were near the pier Wednesday morning simulating a traffic collision with a hazardous spill.

CAL FIRE SLO said all fire agencies in San Luis Obispo County were involved along with the San Luis Obispo Regional HazMat Team, SLO County Environmental Health and FBI.

Another drill is taking place Wednesday afternoon at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. People may see smoke and emergency vehicles on hand as part of the drill.

