Emergency personnel are currently responding to a level 1 multi-causality traffic collision near Shandon.

The crash, located off Hwy 46 East and McMillan Canyon Road, is currently blocking both eastbound lanes according to the CHP Traffic Incident log.

Officials say there are two vehicles and five patients involved.

All five patients have non-life threatening injuries, according to CAL FIRE.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.