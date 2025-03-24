Watch Now
Emergency project on Hwy 1 set to begin Monday, travel delays expected

An emergency project on Highway 1 just north of the Ytias Creek Bridge is set to begin on Monday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says.

The project will reportedly include excavating, grading, repairing embankments, and paving after recent slide activity.

CHP says travelers should expect one-way reversing traffic control near the Ytias Creek Bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the work week.

The agency adds that traffic control will likely result in 10-minute delays and reduced shoulders for bike lanes.

