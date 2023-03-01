Emergency repairs to Hwy 101 to affect traffic in SLO County

People traveling on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County may run into lane closures this week.

Caltrans says crews will be making emergency repairs due to winter storm damage in San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach.

On Wednesday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the far right (#3) lane of southbound Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade will be closed for pothole repairs.

On Friday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the left (#1) lane of northbound Highway 101 between 4th Street and the Price Canyon exit will be closed for repairs to the bridge railing over Frady Lane.

Caltrans says drivers should allow extra time for their commutes.