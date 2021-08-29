Watch
Emergency road repair of Johnson Ave

Stephfon Ward
The roadway repairs will be taking place starting Sunday through Tuesday night.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 16:59:04-04

Due to the emergency waterline repairs made on Aug. 22, Johnson Ave. is now in need of roadway repairs.

The emergency waterline repairs were made on Johnson Ave. between Ella and Lizzie streets after the city discovered a water main break and loss of system pressure. A boil water notice was sent out to the affected areas. The notice was lifted on Aug. 24.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, crews will be working during the night to lessen the inconvenience on daytime drivers starting on Sunday through Tuesday night.

The repair schedule is as follows:

  • Sunday night: Crews will be repairing half of the southbound lane
  • Monday night: Crews will be repairing half of the northbound lane
  • Tuesday night: Crews will be paving the repaired roadway
