Emergency vehicles, smoke to be seen at Santa Maria airport during drill

People may notice a lot of emergency activity and even some smoke at the Santa Maria Airport Friday but it’s only a drill.

The drill will provide a realistic representation of an aircraft that crashed at the airport after experiencing an in-flight emergency and will also give ambulance services and hospitals an opportunity to train with injured patients.

The training is happening from around 8 a.m. to noon and is mandated by the FAA.

The City says airports with commercial services have to complete a full live fire drill every three years.

People in the area will see more emergency vehicles in the area during the drill and are asked to drive carefully in the area or avoid the area all together if possible.

The airport, services and companies there remain open.

The drill is being conducted by the airport district, City of Santa Maria Fire Department and County Office of Emergency Management. Other agencies involve include the FAA, Transportation Security Administration, Santa Maria and Guadalupe police departments, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Santa Barbara County Public Health, American Medical Response, American Red Cross and Salvation Army.