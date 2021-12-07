Water shut off shutters Grover Beach COVID testing site Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County health officials announced Tuesday morning that a water shut off has closed the county COVID-19 testing site in Grover Beach.

The announcement about the testing site, located at 1336 Ramona Ave., Suite A, came via tweet at 11:25 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Michelle Shoresman, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department, said that the department is working with the testing vendor to cancel appointments scheduled for Tuesday at the Grover Beach location.

Health officials said that three other cost-free COVID-19 testing sites remain open, in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Morro Bay.

Matt Bronson, City Manager of Grover Beach, told KSBY that the water shut off was a planned procedure which allows crews to work on the water main in the area of the 1300 block of Ramona Ave.

Water should be back on in the area by 5 p.m. today, he said.

Bronson said that the City of Grover Beach notified property owners in the area of the shut off in advance.