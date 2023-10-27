Employee at San Luis Obispo gymnastics studio arrested in child pornography investigation

One of two men arrested this week on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography was an employee at a San Luis Obispo gymnastics studio.

The owner of Central Coast Gymnastics, Mimi Phene-McKellar, sent a statement to families following the arrest of Rion Page seeking to reassure parents about safety at the gym.

"We are dedicated to our mission, which is to provide a safe environment for all the children who come to CCG," Phene-McKellar said. "We have many safeguards in place to ensure the safety of every child that include specific trainings of each new hire that include background checks on all staff over the age of 18, a policy of NO employee is allowed to be alone with a child at anytime, two or more adults are required to be present, security cameras in both gyms, along with security alarms. There were absolutely no indications of this incident happening in, around, or through CCG. We are all in shock, but committed to the safety of our families, children, and our community."

Page, 31, of San Luis Obispo and Bryce McGhie, 29, of Atascadero were arrested on Wednesday after police served search warrants at three locations — one in Atascadero and two in San Luis Obispo.

Central Coast Gymnastics on Zaca Lane was one of the locations searched as part of the investigation but Phene-McKellar says "no evidence of any kind was found on our premises, or on CCG electronic devices."

Phene-McKellar says Page has been placed on administrative leave and the incident has been reported to USA Gymnastics under SafeSport policies.

"At this moment we do not believe there was any connection between CCG and this incident, however we are cooperating with the police department, and also conducting our own internal investigation," Phene-McKellar said in the statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, Page remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

The Atascadero Police Department, which led the investigation, told KSBY News it does not have any information on potential victims at this time.