San Luis Obispo Sprouts employee sells alcohol to minor during decoy operation

The San Luis Obispo Police Department and agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control held a Minor Decoy Operation on June 29.

During Minor Decoy Operations, the police department stages someone under 21 years old to enter a grocery, liquor or convenience store and they attempt to buy alcohol. The minor says their age and presents a real ID if asked.

Thirty retailers were tested during the operation and of all of them, only Sprouts Farmers Market was caught selling alcohol to a minor.

The employee was cited and released on scene.

“Underage drinking harms our community. Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer,” said SLOPD Sergeant Joe Hurni.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and administered through the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.