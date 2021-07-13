Employers, job seekers turn out for Paso Robles job fair

Downtown City Park in Paso Robles filled with booths, tents and job seekers on Tuesday during a city-wide job fair.

The job fair was put together by Paso Robles Main Street Association, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. The organizations combined forces to connect job seekers with the businesses that are hiring.

The July 13 fair lasted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, said he was happy with the job fair's turnout. About 80 businesses joined in the job fair, representing several different industries.

"We've got wineries, hotels, restaurants," Peterson said. "We've got technology, manufacturing."

Peterson says the roles span from entry to executive level.

He emphasized that employers are focused on investing in future employees.

"Right now, a lot of people are hiring, so they're really willing to train right now," Peterson said. "They're really willing to invest in their people."

This could include flexible hours, working from home or offering signing bonuses as employers look to fill roles.

Rocket Griffiths, an 18-year-old job-seeker, came to the job fair to find a part-time job.

"I'm looking for people jobs, where I'm working with people at a front desk, meeting new people, helping people out around the city. Things like that," Griffiths said.

He said the companies at the fair have been helpful in answering his questions.

"I'm ready to go out and start working as soon as possible," Griffiths said.

Peterson said that this is the first job fair that the Paso Robles organizations have planned together.