Empty Bowls fundraiser returning to Lompoc after two-year break

After a two-year break, Lompoc's Empty Bowls fundraiser is making a return in July.

The fundraiser, which raises money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, will take place at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27. Organizers say some outdoor seating will be available.

The event was halted for two years thanks to pandemic restrictions.

Tickets cost $25 each and are available to purchase online. Donors can choose to be seated at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Tickets include a meal of soup, bread and water, a hand painted bowl and the chance to participate in a raffle and silent auction. Organizers say a live DJ will be at the event, and guests can watch bowl-making demonstrations hosted by Allan Hancock College's ceramics program.

"I believe in the Foodbank's mission, and the idea that our event can help people within our community is vey gratifying," Erika Culwell, Lompoc Empty Bowls host committee chair, said in a release.

Tickets to the event can also be purchased in-person at Chapter 2 Bookstore, located at 1137 North H St., Suite Q, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the Vandenberg Village Water District Office at 3745 East Constellation Road, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.