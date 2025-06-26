Encountered Hwy 101 lane closures through Pismo Beach this week? Here's why

If you’ve headed north through the Pismo Beach area along Highway 101 this week, you may have encountered delays.

Caltrans is working on a vegetation control project. It includes tree trimming and the removal of dead branches and vegetation for fire prevention while also helping to increase visibility for drivers and a safer, wider space for disabled vehicles and law enforcement, according to Caltrans.

The work this week has involved a lane closure and ramp closure at Wadsworth Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m. into the mid-afternoon hours.

“We understand that this work creates an inconvenience to the travelers and does entail some delays, but we have to balance that versus eliminating the threat of fire, creating safe space for disabled or law enforcement vehicles and again doing our part to make sure that the system operates in a good fashion,” said Caltrans District 5 PIO Jim Shivers.

“This type of work, like emergency guardrail repair, must be done during the day because the artificial light and shadows just simply don’t create a safe condition during the overnight hours,” he added.

While the work does have to take place during the busy summer season, Shivers says they try to choose times that are not during peak traffic and also outside of holiday travel.

The project is expected to wrap up on Friday.