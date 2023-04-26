Energy alternatives the focus of forum in Solvang

Representatives from energy companies across the state joined local leaders at a conference Wednesday in Solvang focused on evolving energy alternatives.

Keynote speaker Sarah Saltzer, Ph.D., Managing Director of the Stanford Center for Carbon Storage and Carbon Removal Institute, said the goal of the forum was to look at ways companies can lower emissions.

She provided an update on Stanford's "California Path to Carbon Neutrality" study.

"The bottom line is that we need to find a way to get our emissions down," Saltzer said. "We need to bring every technology to bear to do that. We've got a big challenge ahead of us. We need to start now and we need to invoke every technology out there and invest in additional technologies if we want to achieve net zero by 2045."

The forum also provided updates on various local projects, including recommissioning of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, offshore wind projects, hydrogen energy innovation, and the Central Coat Community Energy Company.

The conference was hosted by EconAlliance, a nonprofit group that works to provide advocacy and support for various industries in northern Santa Barbara County.