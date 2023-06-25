Enjoy classic rock and pop at Santa Maria's Summer Concerts in the Park

The second show of Santa Maria's Summer Concerts in the Park series takes place this Sunday, June 25, at Acquistapace Park.
Moments in Time will take the stage performing a mix of classic rock, pop, and soul music from the 1960s to the 1990s.
Concerts in the Park are free and people are encouraged to pack a picnic lunch and bring the whole family.
The events take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays at Acquistapace and Rotary Centennial parks through the end of August.
2023 Summer Concerts in the Park lineup:
- June 25 - Moments in Time, Acquistapace Park
- July 16 - Sound Investment, Rotary Centennial Park
- July 30 - Babylon Rockers, Rotary Centennial Park
- August 6 - Soul Kool, Acquistapace Park
- August 13 - Cloudship, Rotary Centennial Park
- August 20 - Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters, Acquistapace Park
- August 27 - Unfinished Business, Rotary Centennial Park