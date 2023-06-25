Watch Now
Enjoy classic rock and pop at Santa Maria's Summer Concerts in the Park

Summer Concerts in the Park, Santa Maria
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 10:35:01-04

The second show of Santa Maria's Summer Concerts in the Park series takes place this Sunday, June 25, at Acquistapace Park.

Moments in Time will take the stage performing a mix of classic rock, pop, and soul music from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Concerts in the Park are free and people are encouraged to pack a picnic lunch and bring the whole family.

The events take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays at Acquistapace and Rotary Centennial parks through the end of August.

2023 Summer Concerts in the Park lineup:

  • June 25 - Moments in Time, Acquistapace Park
  • July 16 - Sound Investment, Rotary Centennial Park
  • July 30 - Babylon Rockers, Rotary Centennial Park
  • August 6 - Soul Kool, Acquistapace Park
  • August 13 - Cloudship, Rotary Centennial Park
  • August 20 - Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters, Acquistapace Park
  • August 27 - Unfinished Business, Rotary Centennial Park
