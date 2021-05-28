Watch
Enjoy grilled cheese sandwiches at dozens of restaurants and raise money for a local non-profit

KSBY
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 27, 2021
Nearly 40 restaurants are participating in a special pandemic version of the SLO Grilled Cheese Festival through the end of June.

The festival is a benefit for Restorative Partners, a local organization that helps former inmates reintegrate into society and the workforce.

One of the chefs involved is a former client who was able to turn his life around and now wants to give back to the organization.

"Sister Theresa's been with me since 2013, she hadn't left my side and she's been walking me through this and I'm getting ready to expunge my record pretty soon, too. It's an awesome program," said Jason Hunter, Farmhouse Restaurant Chef.

To find participating restaurants, visit slogrilledcheese.com. Once you've tried a few, you can vote for your favorites in three different categories and donate to the organization.

Restorative Partners is hoping to raise $80,000 to continue operations.

