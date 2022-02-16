Enroll your kids into San Luis Obispo County's Youth Empowerment Program

City Farm SLO is recruiting for its Spring 2022 Youth Empowerment Program (YEP).

YEP allows teens of all backgrounds from around the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County areas to participate in eight educational sessions.

The classes take place on Saturdays from March 5 - April 30 and include workshops covering health and wellness, leadership and team development, and career and college readiness.

After the workshops, participating students spend 90 minutes per session learning hands-on sustainable agriculture skills, for which they are paid up to $200.

The application deadline for incoming students is this Sunday, Feb. 20.

YEP graduates qualify to apply for a paid farming internship with City Farm SLO.

For more information on the program visit this website. To apply, click here. Contact yep@cityfarmslo.org with any questions.